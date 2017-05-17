University of Wisconsin's Twitter probably hacked, definitely hilarious

Typically, the school blasts out tweets like "Relive your favorite memories and moments from #uwgrad weekend on http://go.wisc.edu/uwgrad," with perhaps a few emojis sprinkled in for fun. On Wednesday, however, the apparently hacked account went rogue, tweeting out hilariously obscene observations and a music video from recently jailed rapper XXXTentacion.

Here's the screen-grabbed proof:

Deadass fuck thots on god, indeed.

Will the Badgers re-seize control of their Twitter and return to the humdrum status quo? Probably, but let's enjoy this curse-riddled, woke-ass messaging while it lasts. In the meantime, the University of Minnesota social media editor is sitting on a golden opportunity to clown the rival account.

Update: Fun's over; @UWMadison is back to normal