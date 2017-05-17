University of Wisconsin's Twitter probably hacked, definitely hilarious
Our academic institutions, unlike our president, tend to play it pretty safe with Twitter. Then there's the notable exception of @UWMadison, the official handle of the University of Wisconsin.
Typically, the school blasts out tweets like "Relive your favorite memories and moments from #uwgrad weekend on http://go.wisc.edu/uwgrad," with perhaps a few emojis sprinkled in for fun. On Wednesday, however, the apparently hacked account went rogue, tweeting out hilariously obscene observations and a music video from recently jailed rapper XXXTentacion.
Here's the screen-grabbed proof:
Deadass fuck thots on god, indeed.
Will the Badgers re-seize control of their Twitter and return to the humdrum status quo? Probably, but let's enjoy this curse-riddled, woke-ass messaging while it lasts. In the meantime, the University of Minnesota social media editor is sitting on a golden opportunity to clown the rival account.
Update: Fun's over; @UWMadison is back to normal
Sorry for the disruption and foul language this morning— Here’s more info on what happened. https://t.co/NdPHlrP3K4— UW-Madison (@UWMadison) May 17, 2017
Comments
