U of Minnesota swastika boy Matthew Gruber isn't a Nazi; he's just a moron

Matt Gruber was a student of mine. He took German for five years and loves the language, culture and history.

He is well aware of the symbol's hateful message, but like most high school boys, thought it was too far in the past to be taken seriously. In fact, he thought it was amusing.

Yes, he's an idiot. That's not in dispute. But he is not a Nazi, just a fool.

If this had been done in Germany where it is, in fact, illegal, he would have been fined. He is being over-punished as an example when he does not have a hateful bone in his body. Has no one talked to the kid?