City Pages

U of M was right to pull ads: Breitbart.com exemplifies academic dishonesty

Tuesday, December 13, 2016 by City Pages Readers in News
itemprop

An institution devoted to the rigors of curiosity probably shouldn't be advertising on a site devoted to intellectual sleight of hand. Wikimedia

Reader Christopher John responds to University of Minnesota pulls ads from Breitbart.com:

If I ever visited the website, I would have been pissed as well as an alumnus. We shouldn't be supporting fake news and a media source that exemplifies academic dishonesty. Although it could be a good resource for teachers to show an example of how not to write and as a cautionary example of people failing to use accurate sources. 

 

Comments

More from News

Sponsor Content