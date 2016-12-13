U of M was right to pull ads: Breitbart.com exemplifies academic dishonesty
If I ever visited the website, I would have been pissed as well as an alumnus. We shouldn't be supporting fake news and a media source that exemplifies academic dishonesty. Although it could be a good resource for teachers to show an example of how not to write and as a cautionary example of people failing to use accurate sources.
