This week, don't expect to see many donned. Not even in the heart of frat row.

Details are scarce, but the Minnesota Daily is reporting U of M Greek organizations received an anonymous letter from "a male" threatening to harm frat members on campus. An email sent to all of the university's fraternities on Tuesday alerted them of the potential danger, which Interfraternity Council president John Beck says is an unprecedented threat.

Delivered to the council, the letter was nonspecific, with the same apparent anonymosity directed at any and all members of any and all fraternities.

Beck's email to other frats encouraged members to keep strength in numbers, lock their doors when possible, and avoiding wearing identifying clothes containing their Greek chapter letters.

University of Minnesota Police Department has been made aware of the letter, according to an email from Danita Brown Young, the University's dean of students, who on Wednesday wrote fraternity leaders to say the letter is under investigation by campus cops.

"“The safety and security of our students is our top priority, and we take this issue very seriously," Brown Young wrote, adding the school was working "working in close coordination to address this situation.”