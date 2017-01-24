It draws support from a certain demographic of viewers; that demographic is not college-age men who are members of fraternities.

Though that does seem to be the case for the University of Minnesota's Delta Chi frat, where a small group of members have purportedly taken a liking to the show, and are even prone to make notes about the characters as they watch.

Are the frat guys seeking enlightenment on how (or how not) to find a future wife? Budding feminists using the program as a lens to study the societal weight of the male gaze?

Not quite.

Last week Monday, a female student at the University of Minnesota tweeted that her unexpected "watching party" for the show included five members of Delta Chi, saying she liked viewing with them "because they have brackets" -- probably a reference to competitive elimination brackets, as seen in the NCAA basketball tournament.

She continued: "I'm not kidding they took notes," and tweeted a picture of a crib sheet assessing the qualities of some contestants on the show. After some backlash, the tweet and the image were disappeared from Twitter, but not before they were captured by another student, who held onto the picture for posterity.

Ironically titled "What is Love?" the notebook page gives a woman-by-woman rundown of the contestants Nick Viall is choosing from this season.

Rachel, for example, is described as "Black" and "greasy." Danielle L. is a "chink" with "nice tits" who is looking for "true love." Vanessa, 28, has "BOOBS" and works as a special education teacher, or "tard wrangler," as our "What is Love?" sheet describes it.

Corrine has "dumpy tits," and is "needy." Raven, a 25-year-old from Arkansas, has "cake face" -- an apparent reference to her use of makeup -- "chubby knees" and is labeled a "possible nigger lover."

And on and on like that. Read the whole sheet below.

Reached Monday for comment, members of the local Delta Chi chapter deferred to their national leadership team based in Iowa, which issued a statement attributed to Marquez L. Brown, associate executive director of the fraternity. Officers with the frat have been in contact with the U of M affiliate over the "What is Love?" notes, carefully described in the statement as "allegedly found near a chapter member's resident in Minneapolis."

The statement continues:

The comments made in this document are vulgar, inappropriate, and do not represent the Delta Chi Fraternity, our membership at the University of Minnesota, nor our culture as an international brotherhood. The Fraternity is an inclusive organization that welcomes diversity, encourages acceptance, and promotes the advancement of justice. One of our eleven basic expectations for all Delta Chi members is to “respect the dignity and worth of all persons,” and this language obviously does not uphold that standard.

The chapter is working with the campus’s Office of Equity and Diversity to assist it in providing education around understanding equity, diversity, and sensitivity of speech. Chapter leaders, in collaboration with their alumni advisory team, will also conduct a judicial board process to review this circumstance and hold anyone accountable to actions that violate the values and expectations of Delta Chi.

If the frat fellows watched last night's episode of The Bachelor, last week's tweeter made no mention of it, nor did the University of Minnesota Delta Chi account. Perhaps this week they have a better use for their notebook paper. Like college. Or drafting an apology.