Miller is so disliked in Lynum's professional and social media circle that the mere mention of his name carries a meaning.

Mostly, she tweets about wanting to prove she's faster than him, and knows more about their chosen field than he does.

It’s my life goal - to humiliate him in a race and then a Jeopardy-style immigration quiz. I sense he would not agree to this. — Kara Lynum (@karalynum) March 12, 2018

On Wendesday, Lynum tweeted about Miller again, repeating her desire to race the "racist." On this occasion though, Lynum's challenge to Miller was direct, and her tweet included something new: his phone number.

Earlier Wednesday, the website Splinter published Miller's phone number. Splinter observed that Miller has "has been the most effective driving force behind the implementation of the brutal policy that is now leading the national news," and yet, hasn't been available to the press or public.

Trump himself has given out the phone numbers of people he didn't like, Splinter reasoned, so turnabout on Miller is fair play. His cell phone is 202-881-8641. Or it was, as of yesterday morning. Since then, he might've decided to get a new one after getting a few calls and texts.

Here's the message Lynum sent to Miller, which she then screeen-shotted and tweeted.

Later Wednesday, Lynum received notice from Twitter that because she'd violated Twitter's rules on "posting private information," her account was "temporarily limited." Meaning: "no tweets, no retweets, follows, or likes." The suspension lasted 12 hours; as Splinter noted in a follow-up story, Lynum's was one of many accounts (including its own) to suffer this fate yesterday.

If Miller had texted Lynum back to take her up on the race/quizz challenge, what would she have wanted to say to him?

"I’d tell him about my clients impacted by the Muslim Ban who can’t be with their families," Lynum says, "or the families we had to scramble to get here, my DACA clients who have no pathway to stay in the U.S., and about the horrific conditions I witnessed in the family detention centers I’ve visited four times."

Not that she'd expect this to have any effect on Miller. To him, separating non-white parents from children and keeping people in cages is not a side effect of a harsh policy, Lynum says. "It's a goal."

Lynum's account is back online this morning. Who do you suppose she's talking about?

I’m very suspicious that I was banned from Twitter the same day that Stephen Miller was in Minnesota. �� https://t.co/30UxVi2Wqi — Kara Lynum (@karalynum) June 21, 2018



To be clear, the Miller stuff is just occasional venting. Lynum's feed is generally full of substance. Here's a recent thread telling people infuriated by Trump's immigration and deportation policy a few real, tangible things they can do to help.

If you want to fight back against family separations, there are things you can do! Stand up and be counted as someone who opposes children being taken from their parents at the border. #FamiliesBelongTogetherhttps://t.co/FOA7MkwtSr — Kara Lynum (@karalynum) June 14, 2018

Call your Senator and ask him or her to support S. 3036 - Keeping Families Together Act - or thank them for cosponsoring it. Call every day. It takes two seconds. You can find your Senator's contact info at: https://t.co/l54mEYEr5Ehttps://t.co/9zjadcQzPO — Kara Lynum (@karalynum) June 14, 2018

Call your House of Representatives rep too! There is a companion bill in the works in the House and it will need support! "Hi, my name is Kara and I'd like Representative X to oppose family separations at the border and support any legislation that opposes it." — Kara Lynum (@karalynum) June 15, 2018

Your donations go a long way! ILCM added two full-time attorneys representing people detained by ICE! @ILCM_MN and @The_Advocates provide pro bono legal services to both adults and children. Support them. — Kara Lynum (@karalynum) June 15, 2018

You can also volunteer at @ILCM_MN and @The_Advocates. Their websites have volunteer sign-up forms and you don't have to be an attorney to volunteer. And they're both awesome Minnesota organizations! — Kara Lynum (@karalynum) June 15, 2018

Go talk to someone who either you don't know what they think about family separations or you know they disagree with you. It may be an uncomfortable conversation but it's worth it - you may change their mind. — Kara Lynum (@karalynum) June 15, 2018

If you need facts about how unaccompanied children are treated in our immigration system, here is the Immigration Nation @immigrationpod episode on that topic https://t.co/jYVotUU4jR — Kara Lynum (@karalynum) June 15, 2018