Twitter found out Princess Kay is a thing and is making fun of Minnesota

Wednesday, August 29, 2018 by Hannah Jones in News
Princess Kay 2014 sits for her butter sculpture. It's four years later, and the internet has figured out what Minnesota has not: this is a weird tradition.

Star Tribune

The Minnesota State Fair is not just an event.

It’s also a parade of highly specific rituals we treasure, and by which the rest of the nation is largely baffled. Like watching a ton of freshswater fish get last rites to appear in (or create)  pieces in the crop art competition this year.

On Tuesday, Twitter found out about Princess Kay of the Milky Way: the earnest 20-something nominated each year to represent the state’s dairy farms and have her likeness sculpted out of a 90-pound block of butter.

It started with little, innocuous questions. ‘Who’s Princess Kay?’ and ‘What is a Butterhead?’

Followed by the inevitable.

And the ‘like seriously, what.'

We of course know that Princess Kay is a thing. It’s a tradition 65 years in the making. Candidates for the honor are judged on knowledge and general enthusiasm the dairy industry. The winner gets to make grand appearances at the State Fair and beyond, and sit in a cooler for like six hours so a butter artist can sculpt her butter head.

The butter sculptures themselves range from “oddly similar” to “haunting.” When the fair is over, the princesses get to take their heads home and do God knows what with them.

We all know this.

But it’s fun every now and again to be reminded that as fellow residents of this state, there are certain things we share. We may fight in our passive-aggressive way, but we all know who Princess Kay of the Milky Way is, and we have not for an instant stopped to consider that it might be weird.

And in that moment, our weird, buttery hearts beat as one.

Comments

