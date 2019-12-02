Twitter-banned Danielle Stella takes case to Facebook (not the shoplifting one)

Thanks to Stella, we know Facebook will let you get away with alarming, baseless, and threatening language toward your opponent, a sitting member of the U.S. House of Representatives who is already the target of legitimate death threats.

Turns out, all you have to do is throw in the word "If."

Last week, Stella was banned from Twitter for suggesting DFL U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar had collaborated with the Iranian government to exchange "sensitive" information. According to Stella, "if" (key word!) this accusation is true, Omar "should be tried for #treason and hanged."

The basis for Stella's rumor is about as thin as her resume, and the claim was somehow not bolstered when she posted a "crude depiction of a stick figure hanging from the gallows," as described in the Washington Times.

Instead it was Stella who got the equivalent of the death penalty—from Twitter, which summarily banned Stella's political and personal accounts from its platform on Wednesday. Stella told the (right-wing) Times her permanent suspension proves Twitter protects "terrorists, traitors, pedophiles, and rapists," which... actually might be the first time she's not wrong? Hell, they let this batshit woman called Danielle Stella post for years before suspending her!

Stella (real name Danielle Sheridan; more on that in a minute) was booted for "repeated violations" of Twitter's rules, according to the New York Times.

Omar, who last month urged compassion in the sentencing of a man who'd called for violence against her, tweeted Stella's rhetoric is a "natural result of a political environment where anti-Muslim dogwhistles and dehumanization are normalized by an entire political party and its media outlets."

Stella, meanwhile, hopped over to Facebook, where violent imagery and fictional politics are not a bug, but a feature.

To "clarify" her position," Stella first restated it, verbatim, then added: "I did not threaten anyone. If you are calling it a threat you believe that individual is guilty, and therefore it is not a threat, it's treason."

Well, it's... it's certainly something, isn't it? (Does it have to be?)

Stella goes on to say the real victim here is her, citing "actual death threats" and attacks on her religion, looks, and intelligence, among other traits. (To be clear: One of those is fair game!) Stella calls her critics "hypocrites," and says "the only death threats I'm seeing is from the angry liberal mob where facts don't matter, only emotion."

Here's a fact: Danielle Stella/Sheridan is still wanted on shoplifting charges stemming from an arrest for stealing $2,300-some from a Target in Edina back in January. The dogged tracking website Danielle Stella Exposed posted Sunday there's still a warrant out for Stella, who skipped a court date on Halloween.

The website's urging readers to contact bounty hunters or police in Brooklyn Park, city of Stella's last known address, about rounding her up to face justice.

Stella continues right on Facebooking, on Sunday taking on a (Republican's!) claim that she's a fake candidate pushed to run to discredit Republicans. Never one to recognize an insult or understand irony, Stella writes that she's not "a plant," adding that "it's pointless for me to continue to try to defend myself against these accusations."

Fair enough! Now, how about those shoplifting ones?