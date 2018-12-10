But is the 37-year-old skipper a handsome guy? Very much so.

That's according to Baseball’s Most Handsome Managers, a listicle brought to us annually by Craig Calcaterra of NBC's Hardball Talk. Baldelli claimed the smokin'-hot No. 4 spot in 2018's edition, which dropped Monday.

"I see no reason why Rocco Baldelli should be required to wear a cap," Calcaterra argues. "Indeed, given how amazing-looking that head is, it would be in his handsomeness-interests to not wear a cap. As a follically-challenged man myself I may be bringing a bit of bias to this, but I think that dome looks fantastic."

Enjoy this photo of that notably fantastic dome:

Karl Allaire: "He’s very level headed and that opens up a lot of doors."



Ed Holloway: "He’s young enough and he’ll be able to relate to the players. He has the right temperament.”



Link to my story about Rocco Baldelli, new #Twins manager: https://t.co/GSV4K2pAXH pic.twitter.com/RLangs6RDq — Brendan McGair (@BWMcGair03) October 26, 2018

Nice.

Only three managers were deemed hotter than Rocco in the benignly problematic yet highly entertaining tally: Brad Ausmus (Anaheim Angels), Gabe Kapler (Philadelphia Phillies), and Alex Cora (Boston Red Sox).

Show us what you've got, Ausmus!

The Angels are happy to welcome Brad Ausmus as the new Manager! pic.twitter.com/LDi8A4HHQ0 — Angels (@Angels) October 21, 2018

Damn.

The uncoveted bottom slots belong to Bruce Bochy (San Francisco Giants), David Bell (Cincinnati Reds) and Clint Hurdle (Pittsburgh Pirates) -- both of whom tied at No. 28 -- and, coming in dead last, poor Charlie Montoyo of the Toronto Blue Jays.

Let's have a look-see:

Welcome aboard, Skip!



We're excited to name Charlie Montoyo the 13th Manager in #BlueJays history. pic.twitter.com/IM7T1rvEYS — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) October 25, 2018

Aww.

Our Official CP Stance? Montoyo is bae... as far as capturing the quintessential MLB manager look is concerned.

Baldelli's predecessor, former Twins skipper Paul Molitor, placed a respectable 9th in last year's rankings. Calcaterra rightly praised Molly's heyday sexiness of yesteryear. Detroit Tigers manager Ron Gardenhire -- a literal teddy bear who managed the Twins from 2002-'14 -- finished 24th this year.