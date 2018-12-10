comScore
Twins' Rocco Baldelli named baseball's 4th-sexiest skipper

Monday, December 10, 2018 by Jay Boller in News
Attractive Twins manager Rocco Baldelli, center, alongside Twins baseball bosses Derek Falvey, left, and Thad Levine.

Attractive Twins manager Rocco Baldelli, center, alongside Twins baseball bosses Derek Falvey, left, and Thad Levine. Associated Press/Jim Mone

We know quite a bit about Rocco Baldelli. The brand-new Minnesota Twins manager is a Phish guy; he's a horse guy; he's a dog guy

But is the 37-year-old skipper a handsome guy? Very much so. 

That's according to Baseball’s Most Handsome Managers, a listicle brought to us annually by Craig Calcaterra of NBC's Hardball Talk. Baldelli claimed the smokin'-hot No. 4 spot in 2018's edition, which dropped Monday.

"I see no reason why Rocco Baldelli should be required to wear a cap," Calcaterra argues. "Indeed, given how amazing-looking that head is, it would be in his handsomeness-interests to not wear a cap. As a follically-challenged man myself I may be bringing a bit of bias to this, but I think that dome looks fantastic."

Enjoy this photo of that notably fantastic dome:

Nice.

Only three managers were deemed hotter than Rocco in the benignly problematic yet highly entertaining tally: Brad Ausmus (Anaheim Angels), Gabe Kapler (Philadelphia Phillies), and Alex Cora (Boston Red Sox). 

Show us what you've got, Ausmus!

Damn. 

The uncoveted bottom slots belong to Bruce Bochy (San Francisco Giants), David Bell (Cincinnati Reds) and Clint Hurdle (Pittsburgh Pirates) -- both of whom tied at No. 28 -- and, coming in dead last, poor Charlie Montoyo of the Toronto Blue Jays. 

Let's have a look-see:

Aww.

Our Official CP Stance? Montoyo is bae... as far as capturing the quintessential MLB manager look is concerned. 

Baldelli's predecessor, former Twins skipper Paul Molitor, placed a respectable 9th in last year's rankings. Calcaterra rightly praised Molly's heyday sexiness of yesteryear. Detroit Tigers manager Ron Gardenhire -- a literal teddy bear who managed the Twins from 2002-'14 -- finished 24th this year.

