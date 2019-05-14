Jim and his brother Bill inherited the baseball team from their father Carl, described as a "financier" on his Wikipedia page. Carl bequeathed the franchise to his sons upon his death in 2009, though Jim had been employed by the team since his dad bought it in 1984.

Despite his wealthy upbringing, and his career with the family's since-sold Marquette Financial Companies, Jim is progressive, politically. A search of FEC records shows he's got a history of donations to DFL candidates like Dean Phillips, Scott Dibble, Joe Radinovich, and Angie Craig, among others.

He's also got a philanthropic streak, with affiliations including "Greater Twins Cities United Way, Minneapolis Institute of Arts, the Greater Minneapolis Chamber of Commerce, The Minneapolis Foundation, Park Nicollet Health Services, and the Melrose Institute," according to a website biography.

(Feel free to argue among yourselves if your local chamber of commerce is a charitable pursuit or more of a corporate interest and lobbying outfit. Maybe when you attain a certain level of wealth, the shrimp cocktail lunches are hard to tell apart.)

Pohlad's Twins are 25-15 and banging the hell out of the ball this year, to the delight of the relatively few fans who've elected to buy tickets. Low attendance figures are not great for Jim, business-wise, though maybe a postseason push will gin up renewed interest among the would-be attendees.

A ticket sale drop-off is also not the best news for the city of Minneapolis and Hennepin County, the latter of which agreed to pony up $350 million toward Target Field via a tailored sales tax.

Despite his numerous and varied interests, business and charitable, Jim found time enough to sign his name to a sheet of paper held by another well-off white American man. In June 2017, Jim, a Minneapolis resident, signed his name to a petition advocating against changing the name of "Lake Calhoun" to its traditional Native American name of Bde Maka Ska.

Everyday billionaire real estate scion Twins-owning Minnesotans sticking it to the élites

(ht @WedgeLIVE) pic.twitter.com/YSu66Bzzu3 — Scott ~spring bike dad~ Shaffer (@scttdvd) May 11, 2019

This was revealed in a tweet highlighting rich-white-and-awful Tom Austin's letter to the Star Tribune about why he fought to keep a horrifying South Carolina slave owner's name on a lake he never even visited.

Austin, who really sucks, explained that his lawsuit against the name change was all about "fighting for fairness and justice," which, like Tom Austin and Jim Pohlad, is pretty fucking rich, given that John C. Calhoun spent his entire illustrious political career fighting for unfairness and injustice.

How does Jim Pohlad feel about John C. Calhoun? Does he, like Tom Austin, feel "bullied" by "politicians, media, and activists"? Does he care what Native Americans think? Is he having trouble learning how to say Bde Maka Ska?

Did Jim Pohlad enjoy the column D.J. Tice wrote for the Star Tribune where he literally started out saying he'd been "led astray," then proved that was 100 percent correct -- unlike the rest of his column -- and which included the phrase "setbacks for the fashionable iconoclasm of our era may begin to answer the rhetorical question often posed by opponents of this movement to rewrite American history as, in large part, one long bill of moral indictment"? (Seriously, someone call that sentence's mom, it's lost.)

We don't know the answers to those questions, and maybe we won't. An interview request to the Twins wasn't returned. We'll let you know if they get back to us. For now, think of Jim what you must, but know this: He's favorably inclined toward Tom Austin, John C. Calhoun, his friends at the Minneapolis Chamber of Commerce, and inherited wealth.

Go Twins?