Now we know why Rodney -- who hasn't appeared before the sixth inning since 2005 -- entered so early: The Dominican-born closer, 41, had to catch a plane to Florida, where he earned his U.S. citizenship early Monday.

"To be honest with you [Rodney pitching early] wasn’t about being overly strategic," Twins manager Paul Molitor told reporters after the 11-7 victory. "It wasn’t something that we really talked about before the game, but he needs to be in Miami for an immigration hearing tomorrow morning. It worked out pretty well because he got a couple of really big outs."

Rodney documented his newfound citizenship earlier today via Instagram.

"After 19 years in this wonderful country today I am blessed to say that I am an official US Citizen," he writes. "Today I fly the American Flag but in my heart always hold my Dominican Flag. I want to thank all those who have been with me throughout the process and especially thank the @twins organizations for allowing me to catch my flight. Big thanks to the @tigers who made this dream possible 19 years ago."

Endearingly nicknamed "The Fernando Rodney Experience" due to his effective-yet-heartstopping style, Rodney has secured 21 saves in 26 opportunities this year. The three-time All Star's name is popping up in trade deadline rumors, so appreciate his flame-throwing theatrics in Minnesota while you can.

Following Sunday's win, the Twins enter the All-Star break with a disappointing 44-50 record. The second half their season kicks off Friday with a three-game series in Kansas City; the team won't return to Target Field -- which is now free from problematic pizzas -- until July 30.