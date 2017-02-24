Twin Cities Muslims take out Star Tribune ad in solidarity with 'Jewish friends and neighbors'

And one good one. It's bringing people together. That includes seemingly disparate groups that almost always work in isolation, but have been reminded that they've got a lot in common. Specifically: common enemies. More specifically, Nazis.

A rash of bomb threats against Jewish community centers in America and Canada has led to dozens of evacuations. One threat, on January 19, was called in to the Sabes Jewish Community Center in St. Louis Park; earlier this week, a similar call came in to the St. Paul Jewish Community Center.

In recognition of the fear rippling through that religious community, another one, just as uncertain in today's America, is reaching out in support. In a half-page advertisement in Friday morning's Star Tribune, a coalition of Twin Cities Muslims brings a message of peace, love, and patriotism. (The ad appears on the back page of the "Minnesota" section, just below today's weather.)

"Dear Friends," begins the letter signed by two dozen local mosques, schools, community centers, and the state chapter of the Council on American Islamic Relations.

"On behalf of the Muslim community of the Twin Cities, we extend our sincere sympathies over the cowardly acts of hate, criminal vandalism, and bomb threats that recently afflicted our Jewish friends and neighbors."

The ad goes on to say such hate is "against all people and the values we hold as Americans."

It continues: "We pray to God that He guides our country to better and more tolerant conditions. As a nation, we are stronger united."

Amen.

View the full ad below.