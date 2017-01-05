At present, those square miles are very, very cold, and last night deputies were tasked with chasing down a suspect through the snow.

According to a Facebook post from the department, deputies on foot were in pursuit when their suspect tried to get away by dashing through the drifts. This seemed like a shrewd move, at first, as deputies lost sight of him in the dark.

The good news is snow tracks led authorities right to the suspect, who was summarily caught. That outcome explains why the deputy seen here is able to laugh despite being up to his hips in some very cold snow.

