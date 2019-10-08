Trump/Warren bumper sticker fight in Minnesota: Guess who pulled a gun?

As long as it doesn't get anyone shot?

On Monday, the Moorhead Police Department responded to a woman's 911 call over a road rage incident that stretched for several blocks. The woman said she'd been minding her own business when a car pulled up alongside her and a man rolled down his window.

The man, 27-year-old Joseph Schumacher of West Fargo, N.D., started heckling the woman over a bumper sticker in support of Warren, the Massachussets Democrat who's running either first second in Democratic presidential polling.

Reporting the incident in the gentlest terms possible, the police statement say Schumacher "then pointed to his [Donald Trump] bumper sticker and further expressed his difference in national political views."

This vehicle-to-vehicle argument went on for something like eight blocks, a department spokesman later told the Fargo Forum, and it did not end amicably.

At a certain point, Schumacher allegedly decided to drive him his point by passing the woman and flashing a gun as he pulled away.

Cops tracked him down inside the Brookdale Shopping Center mall, where his passenger "confirmed the actions" the woman reported. The gun used in the alleged incident was found, loaded, in a box parked in the center console of Schumacher's car.

Schumacher was arrested and is being held in Clay County Jail on suspicion of two counts of terroristic threats, a felony. Under Minnesota law, penalties for that crime range from a one-year sentence and/or a $3,000 fine to five years and a $10,000 fine. An additional charge could come for possessing a loaded gun in a vehicle without a permit.