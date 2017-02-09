TrumpBookReport: Internet hilariously mocks Trump, DeVos

DeVos, whose confirmation required a tie-breaking vote from Vice President Mike Pence, is a bible-thumping billionaire with no experience in education, though she's certain public schools are ruining our kids.

How can the powerless voice their disapproval? With the only available recourse: internet snark.

As soon as DeVos assumed the role for which she's demonstrably unqualified, Twitter roared back with #TrumpBookReport -- a viral hashtag that puts Trumpian spins on classic literature. The hilarious meme (which actually first appeared during last fall's debates) rebukes the scholarly dream team of Trump-DeVos, plus it seizes on the pretty damn convincing argument that Trump can't read.

Some standouts:

So there's this whale, & Ahab = a real leader, not like what we have now. Way too much description of a boat. They lost me. #TrumpBookReport — John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) February 7, 2017

I don't know why Romeo fell for that nasty woman Juliet. W/o her he would have lived- SAD #TrumpBookReport pic.twitter.com/H86GFfPtwf — Mar (@tvkween) February 7, 2017

The Bible. I gotta be honest, I didn't read it. Good book, though. The best. #TrumpBookReport — Corey Miller (@StopEatingBees) February 7, 2017

Voldemort's ban on Muggles wasn't a ban, ok? It was only temporary, until they were all dead. Bad hombres, Muggles. SAD! #TrumpBookReport — Jane Doe (@xxSkyeHighxx) February 7, 2017

Pinocchio, Boy, on Strings. Brought to life by a lonely dude. Reminds me of something. #TrumpBookReport @HuffPostComedy pic.twitter.com/86fdRAFGgC — View from my Office (@viewfrommyoffic) February 7, 2017

It was the best of times, tremendous times, there were two cities, but whichever one didn't approve of me was a fake city. #TrumpBookReport — Randi Mayem Singer (@rmayemsinger) February 7, 2017

#TrumpBookReport



Source Citations:

1. I know it.

2. You know it.

3. Everyone knows it. — T. Michael Martin (@TMikeMartin) February 7, 2017

I read that book.

It was a disaster. Fake news!

Not one mockingbird died.

What do you mean it was "tequila?"#trumpbookreport — MichaelMarshallSmith (@ememess) February 7, 2017

Hop on Pop was great. I could really relate to it. Beautiful words. The best words. #TrumpBookReport pic.twitter.com/pTka8n4lsI — Portmanteau Jones (@SadlyCatless) February 7, 2017

"I prefer the salesmen who DON'T die!"



#TrumpBookReport — Dreamweasel (@Dreamweasel) February 7, 2017