#TrumpBookReport: Internet hilariously mocks Trump, DeVos
In keeping with his previous cabinet-selection logic, President Donald Trump tabbed a Secretary of Education -- Betsy DeVos, confirmed Tuesday -- who seems to have actual contempt for the department she's now heading.
DeVos, whose confirmation required a tie-breaking vote from Vice President Mike Pence, is a bible-thumping billionaire with no experience in education, though she's certain public schools are ruining our kids.
How can the powerless voice their disapproval? With the only available recourse: internet snark.
As soon as DeVos assumed the role for which she's demonstrably unqualified, Twitter roared back with #TrumpBookReport -- a viral hashtag that puts Trumpian spins on classic literature. The hilarious meme (which actually first appeared during last fall's debates) rebukes the scholarly dream team of Trump-DeVos, plus it seizes on the pretty damn convincing argument that Trump can't read.
Some standouts:
So there's this whale, & Ahab = a real leader, not like what we have now. Way too much description of a boat. They lost me. #TrumpBookReport— John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) February 7, 2017
I don't know why Romeo fell for that nasty woman Juliet. W/o her he would have lived- SAD #TrumpBookReport pic.twitter.com/H86GFfPtwf— Mar (@tvkween) February 7, 2017
The Bible. I gotta be honest, I didn't read it. Good book, though. The best. #TrumpBookReport— Corey Miller (@StopEatingBees) February 7, 2017
Voldemort's ban on Muggles wasn't a ban, ok? It was only temporary, until they were all dead. Bad hombres, Muggles. SAD! #TrumpBookReport— Jane Doe (@xxSkyeHighxx) February 7, 2017
Pinocchio, Boy, on Strings. Brought to life by a lonely dude. Reminds me of something. #TrumpBookReport @HuffPostComedy pic.twitter.com/86fdRAFGgC— View from my Office (@viewfrommyoffic) February 7, 2017
It was the best of times, tremendous times, there were two cities, but whichever one didn't approve of me was a fake city. #TrumpBookReport— Randi Mayem Singer (@rmayemsinger) February 7, 2017
#TrumpBookReport— T. Michael Martin (@TMikeMartin) February 7, 2017
Source Citations:
1. I know it.
2. You know it.
3. Everyone knows it.
I read that book.— MichaelMarshallSmith (@ememess) February 7, 2017
It was a disaster. Fake news!
Not one mockingbird died.
What do you mean it was "tequila?"#trumpbookreport
Hop on Pop was great. I could really relate to it. Beautiful words. The best words. #TrumpBookReport pic.twitter.com/pTka8n4lsI— Portmanteau Jones (@SadlyCatless) February 7, 2017
"I prefer the salesmen who DON'T die!"— Dreamweasel (@Dreamweasel) February 7, 2017
#TrumpBookReport
Fake News! No coverage of the Narnia Massacre. Unicorns beheaded! Carnage! Bad Centaurs flooding in. Close Wardrobe Now! #TrumpBookReport— Trump Book Reports (@TrumpBookReport) February 9, 2017
Comments
More from News
Sponsor Content