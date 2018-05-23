Trump tweets support for 'outstanding' Tomi Lahren after Minneapolis water-throwing drama. They both get roasted.
This morning, on President Donald Trump's favorite TV show Fox & Friends, Tomi Lahren talked about her terrible, horrible, no good, very bad Sunday brunch at UNION Restaurant in downtown Minneapolis.
A fellow bruncher threw water and yelled "fuck that bitch!" at Lahren, you see, and some droplets even hit Tomi's mom. Lahren -- who frequently yells about: Black Lives Matter being like the KKK; trans rights being a "social experiment"; feminism being a "fallacy"; and Muslims being our enemies -- told Fox & Friends the water-throwing ordeal was "disheartening."
Trump, for whom F&F is appointment viewing every morning, did not miss Tomi's segment, and even voiced his support via Twitter:
Everybody is with Tomi Lahren, a truly outstanding and respected young woman! @foxandfriends— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 23, 2018
Turns out some people aren't with Tomi. Here's a roundup of the blowback to Trump's pro-Lahren declaration, since that Minneapolis water flew through Minneapolis air, thereby making this an important local news story.
Current event context:
It took Donald Trump less than a day to show support for Tomi Lahren who had a drink thrown at her arm...— Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) May 23, 2018
It also took Donald Trump three weeks to show support for James Shaw Jr. who disarmed a mass shooter and saved lives...
I wonder why ��
Trump has shown more outrage over Tomi Lahren having a drink thrown at her than he did over the Vegas, Parkland and Santa Fe shootings combined.— Bryan Behar (@bryanbehar) May 23, 2018
It took the White House 22 days to acknowledge Waffle House hero James Shaw, who stopped a shooter, unarmed, and then raised $250k for the victims.— Kaivan Shroff (@KaivanShroff) May 23, 2018
It took Trump 24 hours to personally acknowledge white supremacist Tomi Lahren for getting a drink thrown on her. pic.twitter.com/Xo6U2qOCFJ
Never forget that Trump never tweeted about James Shaw or Stephon Clark or the men who were arrested at Starbucks but he rapidly tweeted a full-throated defense of Tomi Lahren after she had a little water thrown at her in a restaurant.— Touré (@Toure) May 23, 2018
Intentional name confusion, something of a cottage industry among Tomi haters:
*Tami— ��Thrilliam (@StrattDaddyCXP) May 23, 2018
Toni*— Dwreck Ingram���� FKA ZADDY (@IAMDWRECK) May 23, 2018
Trixie*— Phat Girl Sabine (@FatGirlQuotes) May 23, 2018
Tammy*— Mayukh Majumdar (@themayukhsutra) May 23, 2018
Timmy— Roby Keep punching Nazis 1Kenobi (@Roby1kenobi1) May 23, 2018
*Tomika— Smarf&Scary Terry&Jaylen&Jayson&Flask Dad&Big Al (@BostonNooga) May 23, 2018
*Topanga— ❄️ ~ Lisa ~ �� �� (@unicornucopia1) May 23, 2018
Straight-up Tomi haters:
Do I agree with everything Tomi Lahren has to say? No.— Josh (@joshnorthsouth) May 23, 2018
But do I feel that she should be able to visit my city without having a drink thrown at her during brunch? Also no.
No one is with Tomi Lahren, a truly outlandish and repugnant idiot!— Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) May 23, 2018
I believe that Tomi Lahren is an extremely vile idiot and the things she says and stands for are evil, but I also believe that throwing drinks on her in public is good. Both things can be true.— Will��Menaker (@willmenaker) May 23, 2018
.@TomiLahren Is almost as big of a bigot as you are Donald. Not quite, but close.— Bishop Talbert Swan (@TalbertSwan) May 23, 2018
Stating the vaguely creepy:
“Hey is this guy bothering you” - the President, to Tomi Lahren— Patrick Monahan (@pattymo) May 23, 2018
the president is literally trying to slide into tomi lahren's dms.— Hasan Piker (@hasanthehun) May 23, 2018
so much respect for our president for being like 90 years old and still thirsting for tomi lahren on the timeline in the morning like hes got a disease and the only cure is pussy— classic sexj (@sexualjumanji) May 23, 2018
Stating the painfully obvious:
This motherfucker just won't stop tweeting— Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) May 23, 2018
