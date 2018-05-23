Trump tweets support for 'outstanding' Tomi Lahren after Minneapolis water-throwing drama. They both get roasted.

A fellow bruncher threw water and yelled "fuck that bitch!" at Lahren, you see, and some droplets even hit Tomi's mom. Lahren -- who frequently yells about: Black Lives Matter being like the KKK; trans rights being a "social experiment"; feminism being a "fallacy"; and Muslims being our enemies -- told Fox & Friends the water-throwing ordeal was "disheartening."

Trump, for whom F&F is appointment viewing every morning, did not miss Tomi's segment, and even voiced his support via Twitter:

Everybody is with Tomi Lahren, a truly outstanding and respected young woman! @foxandfriends — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 23, 2018

Turns out some people aren't with Tomi. Here's a roundup of the blowback to Trump's pro-Lahren declaration, since that Minneapolis water flew through Minneapolis air, thereby making this an important local news story.

Current event context:

It took Donald Trump less than a day to show support for Tomi Lahren who had a drink thrown at her arm...



It also took Donald Trump three weeks to show support for James Shaw Jr. who disarmed a mass shooter and saved lives...



I wonder why �� — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) May 23, 2018

Trump has shown more outrage over Tomi Lahren having a drink thrown at her than he did over the Vegas, Parkland and Santa Fe shootings combined. — Bryan Behar (@bryanbehar) May 23, 2018

It took the White House 22 days to acknowledge Waffle House hero James Shaw, who stopped a shooter, unarmed, and then raised $250k for the victims.



It took Trump 24 hours to personally acknowledge white supremacist Tomi Lahren for getting a drink thrown on her. pic.twitter.com/Xo6U2qOCFJ — Kaivan Shroff (@KaivanShroff) May 23, 2018

Never forget that Trump never tweeted about James Shaw or Stephon Clark or the men who were arrested at Starbucks but he rapidly tweeted a full-throated defense of Tomi Lahren after she had a little water thrown at her in a restaurant. — Touré (@Toure) May 23, 2018

Intentional name confusion, something of a cottage industry among Tomi haters:

Toni* — Dwreck Ingram���� FKA ZADDY (@IAMDWRECK) May 23, 2018

Trixie* — Phat Girl Sabine (@FatGirlQuotes) May 23, 2018

Tammy* — Mayukh Majumdar (@themayukhsutra) May 23, 2018

Timmy — Roby Keep punching Nazis 1Kenobi (@Roby1kenobi1) May 23, 2018

Straight-up Tomi haters:

Do I agree with everything Tomi Lahren has to say? No.



But do I feel that she should be able to visit my city without having a drink thrown at her during brunch? Also no. — Josh (@joshnorthsouth) May 23, 2018

No one is with Tomi Lahren, a truly outlandish and repugnant idiot! — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) May 23, 2018

I believe that Tomi Lahren is an extremely vile idiot and the things she says and stands for are evil, but I also believe that throwing drinks on her in public is good. Both things can be true. — Will��Menaker (@willmenaker) May 23, 2018

.@TomiLahren Is almost as big of a bigot as you are Donald. Not quite, but close. — Bishop Talbert Swan (@TalbertSwan) May 23, 2018

Stating the vaguely creepy:

“Hey is this guy bothering you” - the President, to Tomi Lahren — Patrick Monahan (@pattymo) May 23, 2018

the president is literally trying to slide into tomi lahren's dms. — Hasan Piker (@hasanthehun) May 23, 2018

so much respect for our president for being like 90 years old and still thirsting for tomi lahren on the timeline in the morning like hes got a disease and the only cure is pussy — classic sexj (@sexualjumanji) May 23, 2018

Stating the painfully obvious: