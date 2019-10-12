Trump supporter pointed gun at downtown Minneapolis protesters [VIDEO]

One person was arrested on suspicion of damage to property, another was cited for disorderly conduct. Some Trump "Make America Great Again" hats were burned in the street, police fired pepper spray on protesters in some instances, and claim they, in turn, were targeted with rocks, bottles, and "objects containing liquid believed to be urine," according to a statement from MPD Chief Medaria Arradondo.

The heated scene could've come to a far more violent climax, as seen in a video captured downtown that night and uploaded online yesterday.

The recording taken by Bryan Frank shows one vehicle inching down 6th Street toward a mass of demonstrators, while others nearer to the vehicle plead for it to stop. The driver ignores that command, and continues moving forward slowly.

Frank, who says he was filming "out of fear they were going to run down protesters," then turned to film a second car coming down the same block. It quickly became apparent this car's occupants posed a dual threat.

A man in the passenger seat is seen pointing his gun at people blocking the vehicle's path, setting off a panic in nearby demonstrators.

Frank and others followed the vehicle, with its prominent "TRUMP" bumper sticker on the back, and some yelled to alert others the man inside was wielding a weapon. The car continued moving foward slowly toward the sea of protesters, briefly disappears from view, and eventually reappears driving away from the scene.

A woman took credit for driving the car in a Facebook post that appeared on Friday, stating protesters "almost died while attacking our car knowing there was a kid AND a gun inside the car." In her post (since removed from Facebook) the woman says the man's usage of the gun was not illegal because he feared for his life, writing she believed protesters wanted to "break into our car and kill us."

The Star Tribune reports Minneapolis police know of the video's existence, but with no report filed, aren't actively investigating the incident.; the Strib's attempt to contact the woman who claimed to be in the vehicle were met with no response.