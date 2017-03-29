Nero is said to have fiddled as Rome burned. Emperor Trump tweets, settings fires anew.

In a matter of months, Donald Trump’s Twitter account has emitted a torrent of shocking claims: “Millions…voted illegally” for Hillary Clinton. Barack Obama is a “bad (or sick) guy” who had Trump’s phones tapped. Snoop Dogg has a “failing career.”

Each time Trump punches that blue button, it unsettles American democracy and world diplomacy. Except for him.

The president is remarkably picky on Twitter, where he follows just 43 accounts: his kids, people who work for him, his biggest fans at Fox News, his hotels and golf courses.

In this carefully curated stream, Trump is still the center of a scary world. Only here, he’s the good guy, the hero who’s come to set everything right.

Here are some of the tweets Trump saw last week…and what they look like through his eyes.

Schwarzenegger ramps up Trump feud in video rant... — DRUDGE REPORT (@DRUDGE_REPORT) March 21, 2017

What Trump sees: By far the biggest threat of the day. Trump has asked legal advisers if he can have Arnold indicted, deported, evicted, or “blown up a couple times, like in Terminator.”

Very excited about today's bill signing which supports NASA’s plan to explore Mars and deep space! #NASA #STEM https://t.co/uQZuWea30G — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) March 22, 2017

What Trump sees: The future administrator of NASA. Who better to represent the human race as we go looking for intelligent life? Ivanka’s the smartest woman in America, the best businesswoman, the most beautiful, very physically fit. She’s perfect. Not an ounce of fat on her.

Boston school district switches classroom maps, argues Mercator maps make North America and Europe look bigger than they actually are pic.twitter.com/0XzBb0Uel9 — FOX & friends (@foxandfriends) March 22, 2017

What Trump sees: More anti-American bullying from the pointy-headed liberals. The United States is plenty big. Yuuuge. Florida is giving the Gulf of Mexico everything she can handle.

Question of the Day: Do you think the Democrats are on a political witch hunt? #Hannity — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) March 21, 2017

What Trump sees: ACCURATE POLL! Real news! Scary! Witches!

What Trump sees: Survivor, tremendous show, great ratings for many years. Trump’s a fan of this guy Stephen, who is not in Fiji to make friends, plays to win. Maybe he’d be good on the Supreme Court if another justice dies?

On #WorldWaterDay, here's a quick look at how golf courses are fulfilling their role as environmental stewards. pic.twitter.com/HyDXVmGbRj — USGA (@USGA) March 22, 2017

What Trump sees: The first environmental policy proposal he actually likes. We’ll golf our way to better water!

Trump's most popular promotion is back! From March 22nd-March 26th, play for $150 per person during aerification(... https://t.co/RTROgAds2d — Trump Los Angeles (@TrumpGolfLA) March 22, 2017

What Trump sees: A hell of a bargain, but it’s just the beginning. Trump’s also planning a driving range on the National Mall, some prime real estate no one’s thought to make money off yet. Half off during aerification!

Listen to this little bird singing his little heart out this morning as dawn breaks . He… https://t.co/reIxO6L22G — Roma Downey (@RealRomaDowney) March 21, 2017

What Trump sees: Bird, yeah. Singing, that’s nice. Oh! That reminds him: The other day, when Angela Merkel was looking the other way, Trump gave her the finger! It was so awesome! Ask Bannon.

High School Rape Puts Failed Immigration Policies in the Crosshairs https://t.co/OzoTE1VtjA — Fox Nation (@foxnation) March 22, 2017

What Trump sees: An epidemic of horrific violations. The immigration part. Only when we clear our country of these criminals can we go back to treating women with the respect and affection they deserve. No one loves affectionately respecting women more than Trump.

Obama admin spied on Trump transition team "incidentally." And if you believe that, Paul Ryan has a health care plan he'd like to sell you. — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) March 22, 2017

What Trump sees: A capital crime that should be investigated immediately. Which traitor leaked the details of the health care plan?

What Trump sees: A nice, big hand dwarfing the British Prime Minister’s, though that’s as far as things got, because the president is a true gentleman. Especially with an old bag like that. Gross.

BOOM=> House Intel Chair: We Cannot Rule Out That Sr. Obama Officials Were Involved in Trump Surveillance https://t.co/fMAcKpzX6e — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) March 23, 2017

What Trump sees: A father-son bonding moment. So you think it’s special you take your kid out for brunch? Ever work together to get a former president thrown in jail?

Today @POTUS welcomes the Prime Minister of Iraq, Haider al-Abadi, to the White House. pic.twitter.com/FRF2Maadlz — The White House (@WhiteHouse) March 20, 2017

What Trump sees: An opportunity. Guy with a name like that, he’ll never make it through customs. He can try calling the Donald from an airport payphone...in handcuffs. Total power move.

#IvankaTrump deserves office in #Westwing As I saw on #celebapprentice she's sharp & competent, like @realDonaldTrump but w/o sharp edges — Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) March 21, 2017

What Trump sees: When Geraldo’s right, Geraldo’s right. Ivanka’s edges are just right. She’s got this one where her hip runs into the small of her back, and when she walks away. … Anyway, point is: Celebrity Apprentice, great show! Fabulous ratings!

