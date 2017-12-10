Trump fans cheer Lindsey Vonn's injury

Vonn, 33, a decorated United States Olympian and a Twin Cities native, completed her run but then laid on the snow in obvious pain. Vonn updated her Twitter followers on the extent of the injury later Saturday.

Looks like i have an acute facet (spinal joint) dysfunction. I got compressed on the 6th gate and my back seized up. Rested and had a lot of therapy tonight. We will see how I feel tomorrow and then decide if I will race. Thanks for the support ���� — lindsey vonn (@lindseyvonn) December 9, 2017

Our @usskiteam doctor checked me out and no imaging is needed ���� just need the joint and the muscles to calm down so I can move again. — lindsey vonn (@lindseyvonn) December 9, 2017

For her sake, let's hope Vonn's tuning out the vast majority of her replies.

In an interview last week, Vonn was asked how she'd feel competing for a United States with Donald Trump in the White House. Vonn answered that she thinks of herself as representing the country, not its president; asked if she would attend the White House if invited, Vonn replied "definitely not."

This instantly turned the Olympic hopeful (and 2010 gold medalist) into a pariah among Trump supporters... who, on Saturday, could not wait to celebrate Vonn's injury, as any good Christian American patriot would.

Go girl! Break a leg girl! No, really, break a leg! — B. Chappy #Trump2020 #Maga (@ChiappiJr) December 9, 2017

Stay in Switzerland. We don’t want you back here in the USA. — Michael J O'Connor (@MichaelO_Connor) December 9, 2017

Don’t disrespect the office of the presidency — Rey Martinez (@mylordisno1) December 9, 2017

Could care less about you. You can watch the olympics on TV and you can start your new job at Walmart soon. — TRUMP CAMPAIGN SONG (@silent_major26) December 10, 2017

Millions of us could really care less.

Better things to do like: SHOPPING. More shopping since Trump took office & my $ is growing.#MAGA — Miami-Esq. (@dninmiami) December 10, 2017

Can't argue with that last one. Can't even understand it.

Vonn's story was also covered locally, with TV stations KARE 11, WCCO, and KSTP posting about her injuries to their Facebook accounts. How do you suppose that went?

Vonn tweeted an update Sunday, saying she would skip a (later-canceled) race today, writing: "I need to take care of myself now so I can be ready for next week and, more importantly, for February," a reference to the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea. Vonn missed 2014 Olypmic qualifying due to a knee injury, and this back problem is cropping-up just six weeks before U.S. qualifiers.

Injuries sustained by the United States have yet to be fully diagnosed, though all experts are predicting a very long and painful rehabilitation.