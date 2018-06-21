He viewed the "great state of Minnesota" in relation to himself. He'd have won the state with "one more visit" in 2016, he told them, and in 2020 it will be "really, really easy" for him.

Actually discussing local issues was a little harder. Trump offered a shoutout to the University of Minnesota Duluth's men's hockey team ("the Bulldogs," he called them), NCAA college hockey champions, saying: "I hear they're a great... team."

Trump welcomed a series of local Republicans, including GOP U.S. Reps. Tom Emmer and Jason Lewis, though as he got further down the list it appeared he didn't care. GOP Sen. Michelle Fischbach (Paynesville) has a "big race coming along, it's going to do great." (That "big race" is for governor of Minnesota; she is Tim Pawlenty's running mate.) To Sen. Karin Housley (R-St. Marys) Trump simply said: "Good luck," neglecting to mention she's running for United States Senate.

After inviting GOP congressional candidate (and hockey cheater) Pete Stauber to the stage, Trump stood by, visibly uncomfortable, as the candidate worked through a multi-page speech. When Stauber finished, Trump cleared the stage, shrugged, and said: "So I didn't know he was going to do that. And then he takes out a speech and reads it! I said, 'that's pretty good.'"

Other noteworthy moments from the speech, which felt a lot like the Trump campaign rallies of 2016: