Toyota owner left car 'somewhere' in (or near?) Minneapolis after wild night

According to this flier posted by Reddit user iGoalie, a Twin Cities resident is missing their 2007 Toyota Camry Hybrid, and blames its disappearance on a reasonably responsible end to an otherwise wild night.

“I got too drunk, parked my car, and rode with a friend,” the flier says. “We think it’s somewhere in the northern parts of Hennepin County, parked on a residential street.” The poster lists a number to call if the wayward Toyota is spotted.

To say a person, place, or thing is in "the northern parts of Hennepin County" -- which stretches 600 square miles and is home to more than a million people -- is about as helpful as saying the mythical minotaur is "somewhere in the labyrinth."

You can begin understand the kind of confusion this owner must've experienced that night, and the stress they're under now. But not for nothing:

“I may have saved your life or your child’s,” the owner writes. “But now I can’t find my car.”

The word “REWARD” also appears somewhere in there in capital letters, but an amount is not specified, so make of that what you will.

iGoalie says the poster was spotted on a telephone pole on 44th and Russel in north Minneapolis.

“Don’t know much more than that.”

But the Reddit community, despite the seeming hopelessness of finding a Toyota-shaped needle in a Hennepin County-shaped haystack, seems pretty ready to give the poster maker some props. After all, they chose to lose a car rather than drive drunk.

That’s its own “REWARD.”

“Must have been a hell of a night though,” one commenter said.

On a sobering note, drunk driving’s no joke. A couple hundred people in the state are injured in impaired driving incidents every year. And while Minnesota’s drunk driving laws have been called some of the toughest in the nation, we also reportedly have more than the average share of repeat offenders.

So if you’re in the area and you think you might have found a certain Toyota, might as well give the listed numbers a call and let them know.