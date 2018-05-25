Tomi Lahren got the absence of political correctness she always wished for

Right-wing folks like this woman and Trump have been complaining about political correctness for years. They go on and on about not wanting to have to be politically correct.

Here’s the kicker: What Tomi Lahren experienced at that restaurant was what she’s been asking for for years. If she doesn’t have to be politically correct, than neither do any of us. Political correctness is just another way of saying "common decency."

Since it’s obvious she doesn’t want to be civil in a civil society, then she shouldn’t expect that people will be civil to her.

Moral of the story: Be careful what you wish for.