Video of the incident shows her turning around to say something to the water-thrower, but was interrupted by a man yelling choice words, including: "Fuck that bitch!"

Lahren, realizing the crowd near was an unfriendly one to her, her mouth and turned away, the confrontation over almost before it started.

Lahren finally got the chance to fire back at her aqueous assailant this morning on Fox & Friends.(First, the conservative startlet delivered a few points about Democrats’ appropriation of the term “drain the swamp.”)

Pivoting to the Minneapolis incident, Lahren said she’d been out to brunch with both her parents after doing a show at the Pantages the night before, and a group of people around her age “thought it would be funny” to throw a glass of water onto her “and then start chanting profanity.”

“Again, not something that I’m not used to, but really disheartening,” Lahren said.

The hosts mumbled some consoling noises with the words “wow” and “in front of your parents” thrown in. Then Lahren started in on her response:

Yeah, it was thrown at me, and then of course it got my mom wet, as well. And again, this was something that was embarrassing for me and embarrassing for my family. At the end of the day, I’m a person, too, and I get humiliated and embarrassed just like anyone else. But I’m tough, my family’s tough, we can handle it.

I think those who threw the water and were applauding and laughing about it wanted to get their 15 minutes of fame by making a video of me. I think looking back, those are the people that are going to be embarrassed by their actions. I think their parents raised them better.

And furthermore, you don’t have to like me, you don’t have to agree with my political opinions, but you don’t have the right to throw things at me. Is that the point we’ve got[ten to] in this country? That you can’t disagree with someone civilly without resorting to something like that?

It’s really disheartening. But again, I’m tough, I can handle it, there are those out there who might not have as thick of skin, and that’s the people I worry about.

The hosts murmured some validating noises and pointed out a potentially heartening fact in this “disheartening” situation. People who didn’t necessarily ride the Tomi train were coming to her defense on social media. Like liberal comedian Kathy Griffin.

I couldn’t disagree more with @TomiLahren, but I don’t think it’s cool to resort to physical actions to make your point.



The first amendment is a beautiful thing - use it. https://t.co/Yx8obh0aH0 — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) May 23, 2018

In another example… actually, that was the only example they had.

“Hey, and you know what, that is the silver lining in this whole thing,” Lahren continued. “There are people that normally detest me who are coming to my defense, at least on this incident.”

Maybe, Lahren said, the person who threw water at her, and the people who laughed, and the people who called her names, and the people who reacted positively on social media might get the message that this wasn’t cool.

“Because if Kathy Griffin of all people is sticking up for you, is defending you, hey, I’ll take it.”

Watch Lahren's Fox & Friends appearance below.

