Tom Austin's Lake Calhoun 'study' leaves much to be desired

The land around the lakes in Minneapolis (not just this one) were specifically designed not to allow lakefront property so that all residents could access and share in the use of them. I wonder why Tom Austin didn't increase his area of inquiry (considering he had so much time on his hands to conduct said "research") to include those from other parts of the city.

One also wonders how the change of the name of the lake impacts those who live across the street from it in any material way? It doesn't change anything with regard to their access to the lake. It doesn't change anything with regard to their property deeds. It doesn't change anything with regard to who is coming to the lakes. It doesn't change a thing beyond the name for the residents immediately near the lake.

This, however, is the real center of the shrubbery maze:

"Many people, Austin says, "view Lake Calhoun as a brand," a "well-established" one at that, and Austin points to local businesses that have adpted the name: "Calhoun Village, Calhoun Beach Club, Calhoun Sailing Club, Calhoun Square."

That's it. There's no other purpose for Austin's "scientific-y study" than to save some money on having to rebrand businesses that took on Calhoun as a name, putting well-to-do businesses' bottom line above a small rectification of historical nonsense.

Calhoun had basically nothing to do with Minneapolis and his redeeming qualities leave much to be desired.

