'Today Show' profiled Sid Hartman, Minnesota's 96-year-old sportswriter legend
Everybody has a Sid Hartman story.
A product of the 96-year-old Star Tribune sports columnist being in the media landscape for seven decades, sure. But it's also a testament to Sid's unrelentingly Sid-like personality, which received some national shine Sunday during a Today Show profile spotlighting the local sports legend.
"I don't know if I'm a big deal ..." Hartman told NBC's Harry Smith, pausing ever-so-briefly. "I'll be honest, I can't walk down the street without someone identifying me, they either hear me on the radio or read my column. This isn't a job -- it's fun for me."
The three-minute segment, posted below, hits heavily on the fact Hartman is almost at the century-mark, because ... damn, shit's crazy; he wrote his first column in 1945. NBC's Harry Smith spent the bulk of the story focusing on Sid's continued doggedness and prolificness -- the guy still pumps out three columns per week.
Viewers get a glimpse inside Hartman's office at Strib HQ, where the walls are crammed with photos of Sid posing with his close personal friends -- Muhammad Ali, Bill Clinton, etc. Sid's boss, Strib/Timberwolves/City Pages owner Glen Taylor, makes an appearance, though he laughs at the notion of being Sid's boss.
"I own the paper that he works for, but I tell everybody he's my boss," Taylor points out. "He has no problem calling me four times in the evening, if he says, 'I have a deadline, I need the story.' And he repeats that over, and he expects you to call him back. And I usually do."
Sid says he hopes to work until he's 100, provided he stays in good health. Retirement is not even an afterthought.
"No interest," he says. "I'd go crazy."
