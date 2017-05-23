Tiny door vandal: You're making the world a less awesome place

I can't believe this guy actually thinks he is a victim who is only "innocently removing some vandalism."

Dude, you are not a victim. Regardless of whether or not it was legal to put up the tiny doors, you are removing something that brought a lot of people, including myself, joy. If the businesses didn't want them, they would have removed them themselves.

No, you get off on bringing people misery and destroying art, and you are choosing a target that can't defend itself. You are the worst kind of bully.

If you want to clean up the streets, cool. Grab a trash bag and go pick up litter. But don't play victim when you are actively making the world a less awesome place.