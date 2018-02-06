Tim Walz had the best comeback to Donald Trump's 'treason' line

That hasn't stopped Trump from regularly confusing himself, as head of state, with the state itself. The latest and lowest offense on this front came Monday, when the president suggested Democrats in Congress had committed "treason," because they didn't stand up and clap more often during his State of the Union.

Here's the White House's own word-for-word transcription from a speech Trump gave Monday in Ohio:

But you know, the other day — did anybody happen to see the State of the Union Address? Right? Okay. (Applause.) So I got good marks.

But I said, we have the lowest black unemployment in the history of our country. It was like — it was a game. You know, they play games. They were told, “Don’t even make a facial movement.” And I’m talking about, you have the lowest Hispanic unemployment in the history of our country. This isn’t me saying — this is the charts, the polls. We have the lowest in the history of our country. Dead silence. Not a smile.

In fact, there was one guy — when I said, the lowest African American unemployment, he was sort of clapping like — who was that guy? He was a nice guy. I think he was a reverend. And he was clapping. And I wouldn’t say it was exactly a rousing — but he was putting his hands together. And I want to find out who he is. I’m going to send him a letter of thank you. And he was probably severely reprimanded. Don’t you think, Rob? I think so — because he was the only one.

So that means they would rather see Trump do badly, okay, than our country do well. That’s what it means. It’s very selfish. And it got to a point where I really didn’t even want to look too much during the speech over to that side. Because, honestly, it was bad energy. That was bad energy.

You’re up there, you’ve got half the room going totally crazy, wild — they loved everything, they want to do something great for our country. And you have the other side, even on positive news — really positive news, like that — they were like death and un-American. Un-American.

Somebody said, “treasonous.” I mean, yeah, I guess, why not? (Laughter.) Can we call that treason? Why not? (Applause.) I mean, they certainly didn’t seem to love our country very much.

But you look at that, and it’s really very, very sad.

And if you weren't saddened watching the State of the Union, you're probably pretty depressed after reading that transcript.

Tim Walz, on the other hand, got angry. Walz served in the National Guard for two decades, re-enlisted after September 11, and retired as a Sergeant Major. A six-term member of Congress representing Minnesota's southern district, he's the highest-ranking enlisted soldier to ever serve in the U.S. House, and is the Democratic leader on the Veterans Affairs Committee.

None of this is to discount or underplay the public service career of Donald Trump, who sat out the Vietnam War because he needed a foot rub, made fun of John McCain for being tortured, and as president has bragged about dropping a really big piece of chocolate cake on Iraq, or Syria, or whatever.

Walz didn't take kindly to having his patriotism questioned by that guy.

I didn’t serve 24 years in the uniform of this country to be called treasonous for simply disagreeing with your disastrous policies, Mr. President. — Rep. Tim Walz (@RepTimWalz) February 5, 2018

The best part about this tweet is it's the sort of succinct comeback Trump himself wishes he could write. This is how Trump thinks he tweets.

The worst part about it is it means Walz either watched or read Trump's speech -- not his glorious State of the Union, but the rambling, toxic mess he spat out yesterday in Ohio -- and realized he still feels obligated to call him "Mr. President."