Three teens charged in St. Paul light rail station assault

All three juveniles are charged with one count each of gross misdemeanor harassment with intent to injure and another of fifth-degree misdemeanor assault, according to a release from the Ramsey County Attorney's Office.

The assault occurred in the early hours of May 4 at the Dale Street light rail station in St. Paul. The teens -- two 15 years old, one 14 -- essentially provided the evidence against them, via a short video they'd taken showing one urging another to assault the victim while a third stood nearby. The video ended as one youth jump-kicked the unsuspecting woman in the face and another laughed.

The teens were arrested on Thursday, and made their first court appearances Monday afternoon. As juveniles, the charges against them and their hearings are not open to the public. The Ramsey County Attorney's Office did say it would update the press and public with future hearing dates and "any ajudication that the court determines is warranted."

On another note, the prosecutor's office denied any suggestion that the youths involved had attacked the woman because she is Asian.

"While the investigation remains active and ongoing, at this point, the Metro Transit Police Department’s investigation has not revealed any indication that any racial or ethnic bias was involved nor did the victim’s injuries warrant a felony level charge according to the police reports."