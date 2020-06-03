“[It] would be in the best [interest] of your [safety] to remove your sign because payback is coming,” one said.

“Your neighbors are sick of riots and your SJW (social justice warrior) shit,” the other said. “Your sign ‘bullshit matters’ comes down or you and your home will burn real quiet while you sleep in it!”

These two notes were reportedly found in Roseville. Falcon Heights community Facebook group

Photos of the letters appeared on the community Facebook page for nearby Falcon Heights, posted by a concerned resident. On Monday, another resident posted two more letters – same general look, but in red ink this time. They’d allegedly been found in Chelsea Heights – a neighborhood right across the border in St. Paul. They both demanded the residents get rid of their Black Lives Matter signs, and threatened dire consequences.

“Remove them or we torch your home and cars real quiet with lighter fluid while you sleep,” one said.

“You motherfuckers want a war you will get one,” the other said.

These notes were reportedly found near the St. Paul/Falcon Heights border. Falcon Heights community Facebook group

Erika Scheider of the Roseville Police Department says the station has received three different reports of notes like these over the weekend – two that appeared “similar” to one another. She says officers are looking into it, and they’re taking this “seriously.”

“We’re trying to find neighborhood surveillance footage,” she says. She hopes maybe one of these incidents was caught on film, and that maybe someone will step up and provide it.

She also understands that there may be people out there who are scared to call the police right now, especially concerning issues regarding the Black Lives Matter movement, the weekend’s protests, and the death of George Floyd at the hands of the Minneapolis Police Department.

Roy Magnuson with the Ramsey County Sheriff’s Department – which contracts with the city of Falcon Heights for its law enforcement needs – says they haven’t gotten a call or a report yet about the notes.

“We are aware of what happened because of social media and other things,” he says. “We have not had a call directly to us.”

Still, he says, they’re looking into it, and regards the investigation as “one more challenge in a time of challenging events.”

Meanwhile, some residents posting on the community page are taking their safety into their own hands, monitoring reports of pickup trucks with no license plates trundling through the neighborhood. “We will keep our eyes open,” one commenter said.

Others are buying and distributing more signs that say “Black Lives Matter” and “Hate Has No Home Here.”