Thousands protest Trump's Muslim ban in downtown Minneapolis

Thousands swelled the streets of downtown Minneapolis outside the federal courthouse to protest President Donald Trump's targeted immigration ban on numerous Muslim countries, including several which already contribute to Minnesota's celebrated diversity. Speakers included Mayor Betsy Hodges, who said Trump was trying to bully American cities into cooperation with his immigration policies. "Not on my watch," Hodges said, to roars from the crowd, which the Minneapolis Police Department estimated was at least 5,000 strong.