Thomas Evenstad, convicted rapist, wins the right to live in West St. Paul

When he finally got out of jail last August, he moved in to a friend's apartment in West St. Paul. Three days later, police told his landlord that Evenstad couldn't stay, threatening them both with criminal charges if he didn't vacate.

That's because West St. Paul doesn't allow sex offenders to live with 1,200 feet of any school, daycare, or group home. Those restrictions cover about 95 percent of the residential area of the city. The rest of the available units either don't rent to felons or are way too expensive for Evenstad.

So he sued, alleging that West St. Paul's ordinance was thinly veiled "banishment" -- a punishment on top of the punishment he'd already served.

"The ordinance was ostensibly aimed at protecting children, but they've applied it to people who never committed an offense against a child, like Tom," said Chicago civil rights attorney Adele Nicholas. "We also objected to the city's inclusion of this amorphous category of group homes in the list of prohibited locations. We don't even know what that even referred to, but that's what resulted in almost the entire city being off limits."

Judge John Tunheim acknowledged Evenstad had a pretty good case, and would likely succeed in his claim that the ordinance was unconstitutional. The judge granted Evenstad's motion for a preliminary injunction in January.

As a result, West St. Paul is planning to amend its sex offender ordinance so that Evenstad can stay permanently. The amendments will be read at the Feburary 26 city council meeting. If it passes, it will have an effective date of March 18.