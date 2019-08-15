Please enjoy this viral video taken by Woodbury resident Dan Goff on the St. Croix River. It's been viewed over 400,000 times since being posted on Wednesday, and for good reason...

Thought we saw an injured bald eagle on the St. Croix River tonight. He wasn't injured #wow pic.twitter.com/APvQEr1HrX — Dan Goff (@dgoff17) August 15, 2019

It's fishing!

#Wow, indeed. Goff circled back a half-hour later, and the eagle was still feasting.

No, this is about one hour later. Fish was half eaten.. :) pic.twitter.com/8uPy8PsLxN — Dan Goff (@dgoff17) August 15, 2019

You gotta love the determination of that hungry eagle, as well as the size of that muskie. You also gotta love the fact Goff's video is soundtracked by the sweet melodies of Van Morrison's "Everyone." A whole lot to love!

You shouldn't love ornithological ignorance, however, so here's Julie Craves, a contributing editor with the website BirdWatching, on how and why bald eagles "swim":

"Eagles won’t win any awards for style, but they can 'swim,' and the behavior isn’t too unusual... Sometimes an eagle gets ahold of something that is just too heavy, long, or unwieldy to get into the air, or the bird doesn’t have the speed and momentum to provide enough lift. As long as the eagle is fairly close to shore, it can do a breaststroke of sorts to row its meal to land and feast."

