This Timberwolves Target Center promo about 'railings' is completely insane [VIDEO]

Home to the Minnesota Timberwolves, Minnesota Lynx, and whichever touring musical acts can sell the requisite 20,000 tickets, the Target Center (opened in 1989) is already one of the oldest arenas in use in the NBA.

Minneapolis, which owns the building, is footing $74 million worth of the renovation bill through sales taxes. Wolves/Lynx (and Star Tribune [and therefore City Pages]) owner Glen Taylor is putting in at least $58 million of his own money, including an additional $9-12 million pool of cash announced last month.

Here's how the Target Center announced that expenditure in a press release:

The new contribution will provide supplementary amenities to further enhance the experience for all Timberwolves and Lynx fans. The funds will be directed towards new seats, railings for the lower bowl seating area, a better and more robust wi-fi platform than originally planned, additional digital signage in the arena bowl and a new skyway off the back side of the arena.



Formal, informational, corporate, dry, dull. Just what you'd expect.

Well hold on to your on-backwards-hard-hats, because wait until you see the crazy video the Timberwolves produced, apparently to promote just one aspect of the new amenities: "railings for the lower bowl seating area." That sounds super boring!

But after watching this video, we admit we're a little curious to see what kind of railings we're talking about here.

Watch for yourself.