"This is why everyone hates America, you idiots"

Friday, February 9, 2018 by City Pages Readers in News
America: Where we can somehow manage to look like assholes even while discussing the closing of a fast food joint. Jeepers Media

Reader Jeffrey J. Nardo responds to Uptown Minneapolis Arby's has closed, tragically:

A fast food restaurant goes out of business and the comments are just chaos.

Someone felt the need to make the racist comment "only white people eat that nasty shit." Someone else blamed communism for it closing, while another guy is arguing with himself over how to spell the word triangle.

Most of you are just attacking each other over how the real estate market works.

This is why everyone hates America, you idiots. 

 

