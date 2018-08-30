This is what your parents talk about when they talk about LSD

We say this as your friend: No more drugs for Spencer Fredrickson.

The 20-year-old Northfield, Minnesota resident had a very, very bad trip last weekend, as laid out in criminal charges detailing an acid-fueled rampage that ended with a woman assaulted, part of a man's finger missing (!), and Fredrickson's being duct-taped (!!), then handcuffed and sporting a swollen/bloodspotted eye.

Fredrickson is facing two felony charges for his alleged behavior at a "Rainbow Gathering" in Lake Superior National Forest, the Star Tribune reports. Rainbow Gatherings are long-running political meet-ups where peace-loving people get together in nature to pray, discuss world politics and the environment, and, if interested, ingest a thing or two.

Fredrickson tried three: LSD, LSA, and "Morning Glories," all hallucinogens, according to the Cook County Sheriff's Office.

At some point during proceedings, Fredrickson became interested in a woman, who rebuffed him. He met her rejection by literally attempting to pull her face apart at the jaw, exhibiting "superhuman strength," per the Sheriff's office. Other attendees came to her aid and seized Fredrickson, attempting to subdue him and restore the meeting's peaceful nature.

Here is a sentence published in the Star Tribune:

During this struggle, Fredrickson bit off part of a finger of someone named “Satellite.”

Someone produced a roll of duct tape, which was used to restrain Fredrickson from hurting anyone else, though his aggression kept coming even with the arrival of a sheriff's deputy; Fredrickson also faces a charge of "fourth-degree assault on a peace officer" for allegedly digging his fingernails into the cop's hand.

A search of court records indicates Fredrickson has no criminal past. The charge of first-degree assault comes with a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, a $30,000 fine, or both.

Fredrickson is detained in jail on a $200,000 bond, and a judge has ordered that he undergo a mental health evaluation to assess his fitness to stand trial.