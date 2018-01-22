City Pages

This is the only good highlight from the Vikings-Eagles NFC Championship [VIDEO]

Monday, January 22, 2018 by Mike Mullen in News
itemprop

Congrats, Philadelphia Eagles fans. This is the face of a champion.

The following is a point-by-point recap of the January 21, 2018 NFC Championship Game played between the Minnesota Vikings and the Philadelphia Eagles.

1.) 

itemprop

2.)

3.) 

itemprop

4.)

5.)

6.)

7.)

What a game.

Comments

More from News

Sponsor Content