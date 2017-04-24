Or chugging one down, if the moment called for it. Like, say your soccer team just won a game.

And that its defense, only recently surrendering goals at an embarrassing rate, was suddenly looking solid, with no goals given up in the last three halves of play.

Plus, someone just handed you a free Summit. Plus, what the hell, why not?

If all those things were true for you on Sunday, you're probably Justin Davis, left back for Minnesota United FC, who stars in a charmingly Minnesotan series of photos taken from yesterday's 1-0 win over the Colorado Rapids.

After the final whistle blew, the feverishly devoted "Dark Clouds" supporter group was chanting the name of Miguel Ibarra, an attacking midfielder and fan favorite, whose first-ever Major League Soccer goal set TCF Bank Stadium alight, and gave Minnesota the win.

Davis, who'd come on as a substitute to help put the clamps on and preserve the shutout, convinced Ibarra to climb up into the stands for a little face time with the fans.

Somebody handed Davis a Summit beer can, and he proceeded to pound it in the messiest, most delightfully egregious way imaginable, a moment captured by local photographer (and soccer fan) Andy Witchger.

Maybe Davis read that we picked United games at TCF Bank Stadium as the Best Place to Be Drunk, and was trying to hastily get on the supporters' level.

A few weeks ago, getting soused at Loons games was a practice for die-hards trying to take the edge off another frustrating outing. If this keeps up, they'll be buying rounds to celebrate.

