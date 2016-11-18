This is a 26-minute video of Paul Bunyan and Babe the Blue Ox getting snowed on [VIDEO]

There's a good deal more falling in other areas of the state. By mid-morning, there were several inches on the ground in Bemidji. It is from that town (population 13,000) we bring you this remarkable video.

It stars Minnesota Public Radio reporter John Enger, who was taping a live video feed for the public station's Facebook account. As Enger explains at the start of the video: "We're just going to hang out with the iconic Paul Bunyan and Babe the Blue Ox statues for a while as it continues to come down."

And that, reader, is exactly what happens. A truck pulls by in the distance. A handful of people walk through, briskly. Stuff rattles in the wind.

For the most part though, this is just you, and Paul, Babe, and the great white abyss of a blowing snowstorm. It's like watching one of those Yule Log videos, only if it made your soul feel ice-cold and angry you'd even been born -- or stationed permanently outside, with nothing but a hat, a flannel shirt, and a miscolored mammal to keep you warm.

We cannot recommend this video enough. It's hypnotizing, and frankly hard to tell sometimes if you're in minute three or minute 21. Who cares? Time's bullshit in these conditions. A second is an hour is a day.

But! If you watch, you must, must stick around for the stunning turn of events with about 1:00 left of the video. Talk about an unexpected dramatic flourish.

There is nothing else to say. Oh, except this: 80,000 people watched this video today.