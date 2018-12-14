This holiday season, be this guy clearing the snow for a stranger in a wheelchair

That is, until Chad Callaway pulled over his Dairyland Power Cooperative truck and pulled out a shovel.

Facebook user Joe Jasnoch caught sight of Callaway clearing a path so the pedestrian could safely cross the Highway 14 and 61 intersection and wrote a post about it on Facebook. He didn’t know who Callaway was, but he wanted to give him a “hats off” and tell him he wished there were more “caring people” out there like him.

He didn’t expect the post to blow up the way it did -- it’s received more than a thousand likes and shares. Still, Jasnoch is a little sheepish about it. He’s sure, he says, that Callaway isn’t the type of person that’s “screaming for attention.”

Callaway wasn’t immediately available to respond to interview requests, but his fellow employees at Dairyland described him as a “humble” man.

“Fifteen or 20 years ago, it was a lot more regular to see people helping each other out,” Jasnoch says. Everyone is always hurrying along their way, too busy to stop and help someone stuck in the slush. It’s nice, he says, to remember that there are people out there like Callaway, who have a minute to spare to make someone else’s life easier.