The way Minnesota's been playing, nothing good can be taken for granted.

Once the top team in their division, and nearly all of hockey, the Wild came into March like lions and went out of it like lambs, with a 4-10-2 record during the month. April didn't start much better: A 3-0 shutout in Nashville on Saturday.

Sunday brought them back to the Xcel Center for a chance against a weak opponent in the Avalanche. The Wild offense did its part, building a lead with three first period goals, and two more in the second.

That left things in the hands of Minnesota's defense, and Dubnyk. Like Minnesota, the big goalie spent last month in freefall, giving up goals -- and losing games -- as if he were an entirely different player, in a different year.

Last night was more like it: 30 saves on 32 shots, none better than this one. Thanks to some excellent passing and movement, Colorado's Matt Duchene was looking at a wide-open net from point blank range.

What Dubnyk did next was called a "potential save of the year" by the puck-heads at the Canadian channel Sportsnet. Have a look for yourself. And for now, allow yourself to dream of Dubnyk making big saves for weeks and months to come.The Wild will need 'em all.