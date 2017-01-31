This Andrew Wiggins dunk was spectacular and absolutely necessary [VIDEO]

A lot of times late in an NBA game, an ambitious player with good hops will seize on a lopsided score -- his team's way or the other; doesn't matter -- and notice everyone's getting a little lazy, not paying attention or moving their feet.

Then BOOM! He spikes a meaningless jam, and cheats his way to five seconds on Sportscenter that night.

Not so here. When Andrew Wiggins used a footwork feint and a Ricky Rubio screen to free himself of a defender, the Timberwolves led the Orlando Magic 94-92 with just over three minutes to go. Minnesota was gunning for its fifth victory in six games, easily its best run of a difficult season.

If Wiggins wanted the win, he would need to seek a high percentage shot.

Because Wiggins is Wiggins, this description fits the prospect of taking off 1.2 miles from the basket and leaping into, above, and past the Magic's 7-foot center Nikola Vucevic, a fine young post player who gets reduced to a prop in the latest Andrew Wiggins action movie sequence.

He wasn't done there, either. Orlando caught and passed Minnesota later in the fourth quarter, only for Wiggins to hit a long jump shot to tie the game and send it to overtime. He kept it up in the extra period, with six points in under two minutes, finishing with 27 points; Karl-Anthony Towns added 23 points and 12 rebounds, and Ricky Rubio had 22 points (18 of them coming on a half-dozen 3-point shots) and eight assists.

Here's one of those, this one feeding Towns for a breakaway windmill dunk that would, on most other nights, have been a memorable highlight. But not when Wiggins does something like this.