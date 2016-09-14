The worst news is this: Nolan West has a Minnesota state salaried job

So Nolan is running for office as a candidate for the 'party of Lincoln?' What is wrong with the MNGOP that the GOP would ever hire someone like this to be a legislative aide? That as a problem precedes the concern about him running for office.

He would not seem to be a good candidate, likely to lose, with crap like this illustrating who he is. But a greater concern to me is that he can easily continue in his state salaried job when his candidacy fails. This man is actively contributing to the drafting of legislation in the state of Minnesota for a party that controls one of the two houses of the legislature.

That is wrong. That is BAD. That is a terrible indictment of the MNGOP for offensive bigotry.

Minnesota deserves better than this; the MNGOP should demand better than this.