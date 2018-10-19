The weekend's 6 best concerts: Oct. 19-21

Friday 10.19

Peter Bernstein @ Orchestra Hall Atrium

Bernstein is currently on tour opening for Steely Dan, in a trio that includes 89-year old Jimmy Cobb, the drummer on Miles Davis’ Kind of Blue. He’s had long stints with Joshua Redman and Diana Krall too. But this solo guitar engagement will obvious reflect Solo Guitar—Live At Smalls, his investigation of American Songbook and bop standards, released in 2014. 8 p.m. $32. 1111 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis. More info here .—Britt Robson

David Sanborn Jazz Quintet @ the Dakota

For those who cherish the genuine jazz side of David Sanborn—best evidenced by the Another Hand album and the Night Music television show—he’s bringing a quintet that will banish the “smooth jazz,” pop, r&b, and watery blues that too often take precedence. Geoff Keezer on piano. Billy Kilson on drums. Michael Dease on trombone. And James Genus on bass. Sign me up. Also Saturday. 7 p.m. ($40-$60) and 9 p.m. ($35-$55). 1010 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis. More info here. —Britt Robson

Saturday 10.20

Florence + the Machine @ Target Center

London band Florence + the Machine are responsible for some of the grandest chamber-pop moments of the past decade—massive, cathartic rushes of skyward vocals, strings, and other orchestration. But following 2015’s How Big, How Blue, How Beautiful, singer Florence Welch and co.’s fourth album, June’s High as Hope, is easily their quietest LP yet, extending HBHBHB’s toned-down second half as it counts more on Welch’s emotive singing and negative space. Over the course of the album’s 10 songs, a lot does happen—jazz savior Kamasi Washington shows up to play saxophone and arrange horns on three songs, for example, and there are plenty of strings—but Welch, already known as an earnest lyricist, gets powerfully raw, direct, and personal as she contemplates vices, voids, and her individual pursuit of happiness. With Perfume Genius. 7 p.m. $39.50-$99.50. 600 First Ave. N., Minneapolis; more info here . — Michael Madden

Beausoleil avec Michel Doucet @ Vieux Carre

The beautiful distinction of Beausoleil is in the band’s bloodlines. They’ve absorbed the slinky zydeco, versatile jazz, and earthy r&b of New Orleans’ polyglot musical culture, but likewise never omit the potent folk-and-reel of their Acadian forebears who came down from Canada—indeed, they’re named after an 18th century leader of the resistance against the Brits in Nova Scotia. Most prominently, that means fiddler Michel Doucet as alpha dog instead of accordion, piano, or guitar taking the lead. 7 p.m. ($30-$40) and 9 p.m. ($25-$35) 408 St. Peter St., St. Paul. More info here. —Britt Robson

Ray Lamontagne @ State Theatre

The ever-tortured busker from Maine branched into some psychedelic sparkle on Ouroboros two years ago, and he retains some of that, along with a spirited blues tune, on his latest, Part of the Light. But Lamontagne’s calling card will always be his primordial, soulful yowl, which makes every lyric seem more meaningful when you have the energy to engage it. This “Just Passing Through” tour, spanning his entire catalog in duets with Wilco’s John Stirratt on bass, doubles down on that fact. 7:30 p.m. $65-$89.50. 805 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis. More info here .—Britt Robson

Sunday 10.21

Phil Collins @ Target Center

Phil Collins recent box set, Plays Well with Others, is an uncommonly well-curated collection of his performances on other artists’ songs as well as other musicians’ recordings of his songs that establishes what an incredible musical c.v. he amassed out of the spotlight. Collins is a musical Swiss Army knife, capable of filling a variety of niches—soft rock, prog, synth-pop, jazz, classical, and hip-hop—depending on need. For his first North American tour since 2010, after a very public retirement, Collins isn't drumming; he walks onstage using a cane and then sits for most of the concert while emoting his hits. But his current backing band—featuring a horn section and Collins' son Nicholas holding down the drum chair—creates a revue-like atmosphere that suits the material and adds orchestral depth. And Collins is like a Kirk Gibson in the 1988 World Series kind of hero—a little worse for the wear physically but still a fierce competitor, the type of guy tough enough to come off the bench and wallop his way into immortality. 7 p.m. $53-$278. 600 N 1st Ave, Minneapolis. More info here.—Annie Zaleski