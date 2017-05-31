The Walker's scaffold art may be offensive to some, but it worked
I say leave it. Art is suppose to create thinking, discussions, change. That is exactly what this is doing.
Instead of living in a 'safe space,' removing things that you don't like, use it as a point of discussion to educate.
How many of us now have learned something we didn't know before? How many links did you follow learning about this dark time in America?
The artist has accomplished what art is supposed to do.
