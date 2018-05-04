The Twin Cities will never be car-free when our infrastructure is build for them

I wish this was like New York because then I totally would! But the truth is we have too many suburban areas that everybody is busy doing business with all the time, whether they live in the 'burbs or just work there.

I wish it weren't this way, but our infrastructure has been built and re-built time and time again to fit more cars and more car-like business. If we kept our streetcar tracks we'd be in a little bit better shape, but I also don't see Minneapolis/St.Paul getting a metro system because the tunnels everywhere would indicate to me it would be an L system in downtown.

They've never liked not-so-pretty infrastructure (i.e. 35W disaster). In the '60s, I can recall an event in which we were "renewing" and all it meant was to level ewverything in the Gateway District and turn it into parking lots until someone thinks of something better to do.

Our fore-citizens could have done a better job preparing us for getting bigger, but as our brief history will show, cars are too important...for making someone else money.