The Twin Cities' police problems are about more than 'one bad cop'

Which one bad cop are we referring to? The cop who shot and killed Justine? The one who shot the two dogs in the fenced-in backyard? The one who punched a handcuffed 14 year old suicidal girl in the face multiple times? The one who shot into a car that also had a child in it and killed Philando? The one who shot and killed Jamar? These are just the relatively recent Twin Cities events that come to mind.

It's not all cops, but it's definitely more than just one bad cop, indicating a systematic problem that affects all officers to an extent.