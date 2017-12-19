The Sphincter People turn their manufactured outrage to... a beer can

Objectifying image?! It's two people kissing!

This is such a sad, pathetic time we're living in right now. The demanding of apologies and manufacture of outrage have become commodities in our culture, and for every issue that legitimately demands our ire, there are five other stories like this that pervert common sense into a fake cause.

Just stop.

If you can't find enough to be mad about from our current political climate, then you're just finding excuses to be a victim.

