The problem for bikers: 'Too many Americans are selfish assholes'

As a bicyclist I follow road rules, but don't assume that anyone else does, because maybe 20 percent don't, both cars and bicycles.

I use bike lanes when available, use the street in the parking lane or far edge of the traffic lane, or use the sidewalk on blocks where there are no pedestrians when there's endless traffic on the street. I stop at stop signs and lights. I slow roll and walk the bicyle when on a sidewalk with pedestrians, who always get the right of way from me.

Still, most days, I encounter a situation where I take defensive action to slow, pull over, and stop to avoid being killed by a car running a stop sign or light, turning a corner at high speed without signalling, or exiting an alley without stopping.

The problem is that too many Americans are selfish assholes with little regard for the rights and lives of other people when driving a car. If you confront these people, even politely gesture with a raised arm and flat hand signalling "Huh?" some will chase you down and threaten you in full rage with their vehicle or fists. A car might as well be a gun in those cases.

Luckily, I've not yet been confronted by a gun-toting maniac driver who took time to slow down just to kill me for being a pedestrian or bicyclist in their path.