The MyPillow guy shouldn't be YourPillow guy

Lindell spent the past weekend at Mar-a-Lago, Donald Trump's home away-from-home/golf resort-away-from White House. Lindell was not visiting the president's Florida compound just to check out the cushion situation.

As the Star Tribune reports, Lindell was among a select group of supporters invited to hang out with Trump. According to Lindell, Trump gave Lindell one of his famously dickish handshakes and told him he was "doing a great job" -- with... pillows? We guess? -- and further claims Trump is sleeping on the MyPillow he gave the president, and is "sleeping great." Which makes exactly one of us, these days.

Lindell responded in kind with a "great job" compliment. Well, sort of:

"I told [Trump], 'People come up to me all the time to tell me what a great job you are doing and that you are in their prayers.'"

See the difference? One guy says "you're doing great," and the other says "people say you're doing great." It's a subtle variation, and one certainly lost on Trump, who we doubt noticed any of the words in the sentence aside from "great," "you," and "you."

If only all these people coming up to Lindell had some way to affect change aside from praying for it.

Lindell added that it was "an honor to be at Mar-a-Lago for Easter." And what faithful Christian wouldn't be honored to celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ with a man who spent Easter tweeting about a "Nuclear Option" to punish refugees -- "people flows," he called them -- and wrote "NEED WALL!" like a racist caveman.

Mexico is doing very little, if not NOTHING, at stopping people from flowing into Mexico through their Southern Border, and then into the U.S. They laugh at our dumb immigration laws. They must stop the big drug and people flows, or I will stop their cash cow, NAFTA. NEED WALL! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 1, 2018

Speaking of tweets, that's how Lindell chose to dig in even deeper on Monday. Last week, Fox News host Laura Ingraham made fun of David Hogg, the 17-year-old school shooting survivor-turned-activist, for being rejected by colleges he'd applied to. This was shockingly low, even for a Fox personality, and a dozen advertisers (among them Office Depot, Ruby Tuesday, Hulu, and Expedia) pulled their business from Ingraham's show.

Wanna guess which company didn't?

I did not take my advertising down from @IngrahamAngle and @FoxNews, nor do I intend to. @seanhannity — Mike Lindell (@realMikeLindell) April 2, 2018

Reached by the Shakopee Valley News, Lindell said decisions on company advertising are made "based on what's best for MyPillow, my employees, and my customers." (Why doesn't he call them MyEmployees and MyCustomers?)

So there you have it. Easter's over, people, and you can look for your goddamn morality elsewhere. MyPillow's Mike Lindell is doing what he thinks is best for his customers, and with statements like these, he'll have fewer and fewer of them to worry about each day.