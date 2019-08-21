comScore
The internet thought it was done with Kris Lindahl. Then he conquered the sky of St. Paul

Wednesday, August 21, 2019 by Hannah Jones in News
Posted with the caption: "Wrap your arms around an overpoweringly-irritating flavor brewed with real-tea."

Remember earlier this month, when those gigantic Kris Lindahl realty ads were appearing on buses and trains and the internet lost its mind?

Well, social media laughed, cried, bickered, and rolled its eyes, and then it moved on – quickly adapting to its new reality with Lindahl’s huge wingspan and his “guaranteed offer.” The big red wraparounds faded back into a landscape.

Then came Saturday.

That was when St. Paul revelers looked up from their soccer games and their evening strolls to see huge red banner drifting across the sky, dutifully pulled by a hardworking plane. Lindahl had taken his familiar ad to a new frontier, and was now smiling down on the Twin Cities like a lanky, crucified god.

All-seeing realtor Kris Lindahl took to the skies, and the Twin Cities is now certain nowhere is safe.

All-seeing realtor Kris Lindahl took to the skies, and the Twin Cities is now certain nowhere is safe. Reddit

For many social media users, this was it. The last straw. Not even heaven was safe.

ARE YOU KIDDING ME? from r/TwinCities

Some took it as fodder for memes…

The new face of Minnesota from r/minnesota

…And other art forms.

But quite a few took it as a sign of the end times.

LynLake Brewery took it upon itself to draw a line in the sand before it was too late.

But most accepted this development with resignation. Lindahl, by his own admission, has a marketing budget “well into the six figures,” and he insists his clients “love it.” As horrifying as it is to some, this ad campaign is doing something for his business, and he doesn’t look ready to stop anytime soon.

There are no gods. No kings. Only Kris Lindahl.

Comments

