The internet thought it was done with Kris Lindahl. Then he conquered the sky of St. Paul

Well, social media laughed, cried, bickered, and rolled its eyes, and then it moved on – quickly adapting to its new reality with Lindahl’s huge wingspan and his “guaranteed offer.” The big red wraparounds faded back into a landscape.

Then came Saturday.

That was when St. Paul revelers looked up from their soccer games and their evening strolls to see huge red banner drifting across the sky, dutifully pulled by a hardworking plane. Lindahl had taken his familiar ad to a new frontier, and was now smiling down on the Twin Cities like a lanky, crucified god.

All-seeing realtor Kris Lindahl took to the skies, and the Twin Cities is now certain nowhere is safe. Reddit

For many social media users, this was it. The last straw. Not even heaven was safe.

Some took it as fodder for memes…

…And other art forms.

But quite a few took it as a sign of the end times.

The year is 2080. The Earth is a shadow of its former self thanks to climate change and endless resource wars. All that remains of the Twin Cities is the rusted shell of the IDS Center and Kris Lindahl billboards.https://t.co/6Vt9PrmUH0 — Bring Me The News (@bringmethenews) August 19, 2019

Picture this: everyone in the Twin Cities suddenly wakes up tomorrow with the same phone background... nobody knows how it happened but... it’s that picture of Kris Lindahl — Thermostat (@Kthurmz) August 18, 2019

for kris lindahl's next advertising trick you'll peel back your bed covers to find his two amputated arms in your bed — Helen of desTroy �� (@horshes) August 19, 2019

LynLake Brewery took it upon itself to draw a line in the sand before it was too late.

Posted with the caption: "Wrap your arms around an overpoweringly-irritating flavor brewed with real-tea." LynLake Brewery, Facebook

But most accepted this development with resignation. Lindahl, by his own admission, has a marketing budget “well into the six figures,” and he insists his clients “love it.” As horrifying as it is to some, this ad campaign is doing something for his business, and he doesn’t look ready to stop anytime soon.

There are no gods. No kings. Only Kris Lindahl.

It's Kris Lindahl's world and we're just living in it. — Emilee Wentland (@EmileeTWentland) August 20, 2019








